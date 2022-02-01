Amid COVID-19 Surge, Sikkim Government Reopens Educational Institutions With 50% Capacity

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Amid the COVID-19 surge and “Omicron” scare that have escalated tensions among medical fraternities, the Sikkim Government have re-opened all state government, government aided, private educational institutions, universities, colleges, tutorials, coaching institutes, and hostels from today with 50 percent capacity.

Its worthy to note that after a long gap due to COVID-19 pandemic, schools remained closed across the state, which resumed its regular classes from today with 50% capacity by observing COVID-19 protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines as issued by the Ministry of Education and Department of Health and Family Welfare.

All academic activities of the current academic year including the annual examinations are instructed by the Education Department to be completed within February 18, 2022 and selection of the students from CMMSS at the school level are also instructed to be completed within February 18, 2022 as the sate for CMMSS selection examinations is February 26, 2022. The new academic session will start from February 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, directions issued by Central Government is applicable for central-sponsored educational institutions. While, for institutions with no specific guidelines or directions, state government’s circular is applicable.

The northeastern state of Sikkim today reported 98 new COVID-19 cases. The state currently has 852 active cases of the disease with 7.9% positivity rate and 96% recovery rate.