Arunachal Pradesh : Abducted Teen Blindfolded & Given Mild Electric Shock Under Chinese Custody; Alleges Father 

The 17-years-old teen hailing from Arunachal Pradesh – Miram Taron who had gone missing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh was tied and blindfolded, and given a mild electric shock initially, as alleged by his father – Opang Taron.

He was tied and blindfolded while in the custody of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for more than a week, which mentally exhausted and scared him, the father alleged.

“He is still in shock. He was kicked in the back and given a mild electric shock initially. He was kept blindfolded most of the time and his hands were tied during captivity. They untied him only when it was time to eat or relieve himself. But, they provided him with adequate food,” Opang Taron told mediapersons.

A native of Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Taron finally reunited with his family after a long wait of 14 days on Monday during a function held in Tuting at Upper Siang district.

Its worthy to note that concerned abduction case was informed by Arunachal Pradesh’s MP Tapir Gao, who asserted that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted the 17-year-old boy, from the Indian territory of state’s Upper Siang district. He added that the shameless incident took place in a location adjacent to Tsangpo river – which is termed as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

He was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army on January 18 from Lungta Jor area near the LAC when he went on a hunting trip with his friend Johny Yaying. Yaying managed to escape from the scene and report the matter to the authorities.

However, Mirom was handed-over to the Indian Army at Wacha-Damai interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh on January 27, through required procedures and following established protocols.