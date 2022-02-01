Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Greets Idu-Mishmi Community On ‘Reh’

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu and Governor – Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) extended their best wishes to the Idu-Mishmi Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Reh’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, Reh is one of the most significant festivals of the Idu Mishmi community. They believe that they are the children of the divine mother ‘Nanyi Inyitaya’. This festival is observed annually during February with rituals, dances, cuisine and folklore.

The first day of this festival is called ‘Andropu’ which is observed by offering prayers. The mithuns are brought and tied near the house. The ‘Naya’ dance is held during the night.

Eyanli is the second day and may be termed as the sacrificing day of animals such as – Mithuns and buffaloes. The guests are entertained with rice, meat and rice beer.

Meanwhile, the third day is called ‘Iyili’ and on this day heavy feast is arranged. Presents of meal-rice are also supplied to the neighbouring villagers.

The Arunachal Pradesh CM, Pema Khandu has expressed his best greetings to the community, hoping for happiness, good health and prosperity for the year ahead. Taking to Twitter, Khandu greeted the community, “Wishing my Mishmi brothers and sisters a very Happy Reh. I pray Almighty Ini Mashelo Zinu to shower its choicest blessings for a prosperous and happy life. Proud of you Mishmi community for keeping alive the traditions and culture inherited from our ancestors.”