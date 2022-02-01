Arunachal Pradesh : First-Of-Its-Kind SHG Supermarket ‘LOKAL’ Inaugurated At Seppa

NET Web Desk

In a major attempt to encourage local products and providing employment opportunities to the masses, Arunachal Pradesh’s first-of-its-kind Self Help Group (SHG) Supermarket – ‘LOKAL’ has been inaugurated today at East Kameng District.

A brand of East Kameng SHG Ane Market (EKSAM) Cooperative Society, this initiative aims to set the rural economy in motion. It incorporates of a meticulous logistics plan through which SHG women of East Kameng district can bring agriculture and horticulture produce from every corner of the district to their cold storage facility, thereby ensuring that farmers get a remunerative price for their produce.

Known as ‘LOKAL – Taste of Kameng & Crafts of Kameng, this supermarket aims to showcase products from the some of the remotest places of East Kameng like Lada, Sawa and Chayangtajo.

Meanwhile, this market will also cover the handcrafted products – an effort to support rural artisans and portraying the significance of Northeastern craft villages as tourism resources. Its worthy to note that staffs of this market were recruited by the SHG Cooperative through a written exam.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu also congratulated the East Kameng SHG Ane Market Cooperative Society for undertaking this noble venture. “Arunachal’s 1st SHG supermarket opens today. Known as ‘Lokal’ – crafts of Kameng & taste of Kameng, this market at Seppa will provide secure market-linkages for local farm & non-farm products. I congratulate East Kameng SHG Ane Market Cooperative Society on its noble venture.” – he wrote.