Assam Government To Introduce Bill For Eradicating ‘Forceful Donation Culture’ : CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to eradicate the ‘forceful donation culture’ from the northeastern state of Assam, the state Government has decided to enact a bill to address the public grievances occurring due to collecting donations by use of threat or force. Such activities would be construed as “criminal activity” and will invite strict action under the law, as informed by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Businessmen earn their living and also employ 10 others. State government will not tolerate such acts of collecting forceful donations. I want to tell all such groups that the government will not sit back.” – asserted the Assam CM on Tuesday.

He further added that security forces will initiate strict action against all perpetrators who will be involved with such illegal activities.

Its worthy to note that Sarma earlier while pointing-out such illegal activities clearly highlighted that such forceful collection of donations will further hamper the state’s development.