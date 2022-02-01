Assam : Tripartite MoU Signed To Extend SVAMITVA Scheme Along Karbi Anglong

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to focus on comprehensive village level planning, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Assam Government and Survey of India has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for extending the Survey of Villages And Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) Scheme.

Considered as a significant step, this MoU has been signed to stress on mainstreaming of technology-driven land revenue management, informed the official.

Drone surveying will be used to implement the scheme in rural inhabited regions, followed by the creation of a GIS map to enable a detailed spatial database of properties, with the goal of delivering property cards to owners for financial benefits, official added.

According to the Chief Secretary of Assam, Jishnu Baruah, IAS, this scheme would pave the way for surveying large tracts of unsurveyed land.

He also expressed hope that North Cachar Autonomous Council would come forward, thereby boosting positive atmosphere created by the recent signing of MoUs with BTC and now with KAAC.

With the expansion of the scheme’s scope in the state, rural regions would achieve holistic socio-economic empowerment based on credible property rights, which will serve as a stepping stone to Gram Swaraj and creating villages Atmanirbhar, official said.

Its worthy to note that SVAMITVA is a central-sponsored scheme launched by the Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24, 2021 after successful completion of pilot phase of scheme (2020-2021) in 9 states.

This is a reformative step towards establishing clear ownership of property in rural inhabited (Abadi) areas, by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners with issuance of legal ownership cards (Property cards/Title deeds) to the property owners.

It is collaboratively implemented with the efforts of Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Revenue Department, State Panchayati Raj Department and Survey of India, covering multifarious aspects – facilitating monetization of properties and enabling bank loan; reducing property related disputes along rural areas.