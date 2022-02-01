COVID-19 Surge : Nagaland Reports 54 Omicron Cases

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continues to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In a major such development, a total of 54 Omicron cases have been detected across the northeastern state of Nagaland, as informed by the Minister for Health & Family Welfare – S Pangnyu Phom today.

He urged the people to adhere to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and inoculate themselves with the vaccines.

Taking to Twitter, Phom confirmed the news. “54 cases of Omicron has been confirmed from the State. The Department have been keenly monitoring the situation in the State and assure that all possible measures are in place. May we all continue to adhere to CAB and vaccinate when your turn comes.” – he wrote.

Its worthy to note that the first-ever case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Northeastern regions were detected in Manipur on December 2021. This first case of Omicron variant was detected into a patient who had returned to the northeastern state from Tanzania.

Classified as “Variant of Concern”, the B.1.1.529 variant or ‘Omicron’ was first reported from South Africa on November 24, 2021, as informed by the World Health Organization (WHO).