COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 328 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 62,410

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 328 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 62410, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll has now rised to 287 after 1 new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 92 active cases, West Kameng – 28, Namsai (22), Papumpare (30), Changlang (12), Lower Subansiri with 32 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 10 cases, Tirap (2), Tawang (4), Lohit – 18 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2835 active cases, while 440 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 59288. The recovery rate now stands at 95.00% per cent.