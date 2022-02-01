COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 293 New Cases, Tally Pushed To 91,387

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 293 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 91387, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 2232 active cases, while 371 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 87626, while 3 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1529.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 22,88,413 total vaccines, with 3544 citizens been inoculated. As many as 1737 citizens of 18+ age group and 421 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.