COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 2531 New Cases; 31.10% Positivity Rate

Mizoram registered a total of 2531 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 31.10%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 15089. While, a total of 1,75,022 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 609 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 8137 samples were tested on January 31, 2022, out of which 1083 samples belonged to males, while 1448 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 1445 belonged to symptomatic patients, 1086 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,59,324. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 556 (30.77%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 51 (32.00%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1923 (31.43%) & 4 (6.45%) positive cases respectively.