Manipur Assembly Polls : NPF Resolves To Field 10 Candidates

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) Party has resolved to field 10 candidates for the forthcoming 2022 Manipur legislative assembly polls.

This decision was undertaken during the working committee meeting held at its central office, Kohima.

The Secretary General of NPF – Achumbemo Kikon informed that the party has shortlisted 10 candidates out of 40 aspirants, to issue it’s party tickets.

Addressing the mediapersons at his office chamber, Kikon said that out of the 11 hill areas across Manipur, the NPF party shortlisted 10 reserved for Scheduled Tribes Assembly Constituencies.

He further informed that aspirants in one constituencies was dropped as a strong contender was not found by the comittee.

“During the meeting, the house deliberated at length about the recommendations submitted to the NPC central office by the Ticket Selection Committee, which was formed in November 2021”, he informed.

The working committee believes that at this crucial juncture there is a necessity for the regional parties to come together in order to effectively address the issues confronting the Naga people and therefore it resolved to extend invitation to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio along with his MLAs to come together in the larger interest of Naga People.

Meanwhile, Kikon maintained that NPF party stresses on the party’s aims and objectives and accordingly selects the candidates who will emerge victorious.

The party tickets scheduled will be issued on February 2 & 4, according to the phase wise poll at NPF Central Office, Kohima.

The shortlisted candidates of the Scheduled Tribes A/C are :

Langhu Paulhring Anal – 41 Chandel A/C,

Dangsawa Korungthang Maring- 42 Tengnoupal A/C,

Leishiyo Keishing- 43 Phungyar,

Ram Muivah- 44 Ukhrul,

Khashim Vashum – 45 Chingai,

Khaho Siile Antony- 47 Karong

Losii Dikho – 48 Mao A/C

M. Francis Ngajokpa- 49 Tadubi

Awangbow Newmai- 52 Tamei

Khangthuanang Panmei- 53 Tamenglong

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.