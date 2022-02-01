Mizoram : New Bent-Toed Gecko Species ‘Cyrtodactylus lungleiensis’ Discovered In Lunglei

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A team of researchers from Mizoram University have recently discovered a new species of bent-toed gecko or Cyrtodactylus belonging to the family of Cyrtodactylus khasiensis from Lunglei District of Mizoram.

Named as Cyrtodactylus lungleiensis, one can differentiate these geckos from other such species through a bent toe, which resembles that of a bird’s toe. These bent-toe geckos reside only in the wild amid bushes, rocks and woods.

A team of scientists from Mizoram University led by Prof. HT Lalremsanga of Developmental Biology & Herpetology, Department of Zoology, Mizoram University with his team discovered the new species and named it after Lungelei – the town it was discovered.

Published in the International Journal “Zootaxa vol.5093(4)” on January 28, 2022, this is considered to be the third discovery of a Cyrtodactylus species in Mizoram.

“There are 319 species of Cyrtodactylus in the world with 37 species residing in the Indian subcontinent. Cyrtodactylus or Geckos are nocturnal creatures that usually reside in houses and in the wild behind rocks, trees and dense vegetations.” – added Prof. HT Lalremsanga.

Its worthy to note that Cyrtodactylus are a rare species and there is lot to learn about its biology.

According to Prof. HT Lalremsanga, the discovery of this new species, especially during the pandemic times proved to be a challenge for conducting fieldworks and laboratory works.