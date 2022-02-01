NSCN-IM Celebrates 43rd Raising Day : Q Tuccu – Naga Army Pride Of Naga Political Movement

NET/UT News Desk

NSCN-IM chairman Q Tuccu said today that the political significance of the Framework Agreement (FA) “lies in the fact that the Government of India and NSCN have entered into an agreement to establish a new relationship for peaceful co-existence of the two entities on the basis of shared sovereignty”. According to the NSCN-IM leader, this is the only key to an honorable and acceptable solution for a durable peace.

Q Tuccu mentioned this in his speech on the occasion of the “43rd NSCN Raising Day” which falls on January 31.

Tuccu then said that the NSCN-IM is totally against economic packages or imposed political packages as these are far from giving the Nagas the lasting solution. “We put on record to reiterate our stand that the Nagas will abide by the principles of the Framework Agreement. There is no other way and we shall remain guarded to stand firm with the Framework Agreement,” he added.

Q Tuccu then said, “Twenty four years ago the Government of India officially signed the Second Indo-Naga Ceasefire with NSCN, the only legitimate political organization leading the Naga political movement”. He further said that the Indo-Naga political dialogue that followed is still going on. “We have achieved much and it was God who guided us all the way to sign the much hyped historic Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 with the Government of India directly supervised by the Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi,” the NSCN-IM chairman added.

Tuccu then said that Nagas are placed in a situation which demands “our resolve” to stand strong and committed. He further said that Nagas are being tested again by the Government of India “using her mighty Army” to apply outrageous violence empowered under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), against innocent Naga civilians. “What happened at Oting in Mon district of Nagaland where 14 Naga villagers were massacred by the 21st Para Special Forces on December 4 and 5, 2021 is one of the most painful incidents in the history of the Naga political struggle. We are with the Oting and Konyak people and together we shall fight for justice,” the NSCN-IM leader added.

The NSCN-IM chairman then said that at one occasion in the history, the Naga freedom fighters were undergoing a grueling test of physical and mental fortitude. He further said that the “Naga nation” was tested like never before because it was a question of saving the history and political identity of the Nagas. “Let us thank God as He gave the Naga leaders the political wisdom and courage to organize the Naga political struggle under the banner of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN). Thus, God has never failed the Nagas and let us always praise Him for what He is to the Naga political movement under NSCN,” he also said.

According to Q Tuccu, ever since NSCN came into existence “we have lost many brave hearts that made supreme sacrifices embracing martyrdom in defense of our history, our people and our God’s given political identity”. They went through a real testing time to face undignified death so that the Nagas may live with dignity, he also said. They proved themselves that they are in NSCN for a cause and ready to stand by NSCN till the last drop of their blood, Tuccu added.

Recently, according to Q Tuccu, NSCN’s Naga Army celebrated the Naga Army Day. He further said that the Naga Army is the pride of the Naga political movement. “NSCN today is standing tall because of the Naga Army. The Naga Army should always be prepared to face any eventuality to defend the Naga nation. They should keep in mind that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance”, he added.

Tuccu then said that the historical and political rights of the Nagas are clear before the world. “For the legitimate rights we protected, NSCN was successful in getting Nagalim admitted into UNPO (Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization) as a bona fide member. Today, many international organizations are solidly behind UNPO to support NSCN. Let us be proud of being freedom fighters under the banner of NSCN. “Nagalim for Christ” is our slogan and NSCN must live up to this commitment to work under Christ and with Christ our Lord at all time,” the NSCN-IM chairman also said.

Tuccu then said that Nagas’ political destiny is in the “hands of NSCN”. He further said, “We should, therefore, not allow ourselves to be caught napping. Let us continue to work tirelessly and never forget to praise God as we give Him space to lead Nagalim. Without God leading us we cannot go far enough to defend our rights.”

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/nscn-im-celebrates-43rd-raising-day-q-tuccu-naga-army-pride-of-naga-political-movement/)