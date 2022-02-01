Sikkim CM Chairs High-Level Meeting For Reviewing Organic Farming Mission

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In an attempt to bring more accuracy into organic farming practice along the northeastern state of Sikkim, a meeting was chaired today by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay at Samman Bhawan to review Organic Mission and its progress.

Attended by state Agriculture Minister – Lok Nath Sharma, the meeting stressed on significance of organic farming – an agricultural system contiguous to the traditional Sikkimese way of farming.

The officials from Agriculture and Horticulture department briefed the house about the organic mission and their initiatives to enhance and promote the same among youth along the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to have a dedicated Organic Market under the supervision of Sikkim State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (SIMFED). This marketplace will sell only organic products, which will be beneficial for the Farmer-Producer Organizations (FPOs) in the state.

The meeting also projected Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) to work towards the promotion and marketing of the organic produce of Sikkim in collaboration with the SIMFED. The company is focused to create an Organic Value Chain across Sikkim and other Northeastern states.

It was attended by Chief Secretary S.C Gupta, ACS Finance V.B Pathak, Secretary to CM Dr. S.D Dhakal, Secretary Agriculture Ringing C. Bhutia, Secretary Horticulture B.B Subba, Secretary DOP K.C Lepcha, MD SIMFED Bhaskar Basnett, along with other officials from Agriculture, Horticulture, and Cooperation departments.

Its worthy to note that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented her budget speech and specifically mentioned that chemical free natural farming will be promoted in coming years, which will immensely benefit Sikkim – a pioneer in Organic farming.