Sikkim Government Issues Nomination Letters To 50 MBBS Students

In an effort to support financially weaker students for pursuing medical studies, the Sikkim Government has issued nomination letters to students selected for MBBS at Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS) under State Quota.

Announced by the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) in 2021, this major development takes the number of reserved seats under the state quota to 80. While, earlier there were 30 reserved seats fixed for local students but they had to pay for the five-year course.

Earlier, parents and guardians had to pay around Rs 16-17 lakh annually, which amounted to around Rs 1 crores by the time their wards completed the MBBS course. Many of the deserving candidates had to drop out due to the high fees. But now, the state government will sponsor the education of the 50 selected students.

The Directorate of Technical Education, Government of Sikkim has issued nomination letters for MBBS State quota seats of SMIMS, Tadong. The department handed over the nomination letters to the students who have been selected against the 50 free MBBS State quota seats under the sponsorship of the State Government at the conference hall of the Education Department on Monday.

In his brief address, Special Secretary, Education Department, Bhim Thatal expressed gratitude to the State government for arranging 50 fully free MBBS seats thus taking the total number of reserved seats under the state quota to 80 with the previously allotted 30 full payment MBBS seats for Sikkimese students.

These additional 50 seats will be free of cost for students from Sikkim who qualify the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the State Government will pay all expenses of the course, excluding the accommodation expenditure, he added.

Terming the event as a huge achievement for Sikkim, Thatal said that this development under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will benefit students from financially weaker background and open opportunities for them to pursue a career in the medical field while also preventing drop-outs due to financial constraints.

He extended best wishes to the 50 selected students for their future endeavors and urged them to make the most of the opportunity being provided by the State Government.