Tripura : Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In 2018 Murder Case

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

A West Tripura District and Sessions Court on Monday convicted and sentenced a man identified as – Tehsil Debbarma to life imprisonment for brutally murdering a woman in her residence on December 17, 2018 at Kamalghat Bazartila area under Lefunga police station in West Tripura district.

In this regard, the Additional PP Arindam Deb said that on December 17, 2018, at around 4.30 AM in the morning at Kamalghat Bazartila area under Lefunga police station in West Tripura district, Shubhalakshmi Debbarma was stabbed and killed by Tehsil Debbarma with an ax after breaking the door of her house. A case was registered at Lefunga police station and police arrested the accused Tehsil Debbarma on the same day.

Deb said that Investigating Officer Satyabaman Debbarman in the murder case, completed the investigation and on May 12, 2019, he filed a chargesheet in the court under sections 302, 324 and 455 of the Indian Penal Code. But due to COVID pandemic, the trial has been delayed.

He said 20 witnesses have testified in the case. West Tripura District and Sessions Judge Mridul Chakraborty handed down the sentence on Monday. The judge found Tehsil Debbarma guilty of murdering the woman and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

He said that under Section 302, life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 and non-payment of additional 6 months rigorous imprisonment. Section 324 with 1 year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2,000 and 4 months imprisonment for non-payment. The judge imposed a fine of Rs 500 under section 455 and two months imprisonment for non-payment.