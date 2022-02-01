Union Budget 2022-23 : Centre To Initiate ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ For Developing Border Villages

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to develop the sparsely populated border villages which are often left-out from attaining effective connectivity and proper infrastructural facilities, the Centre has announced the initiation of ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’.

It aims to focus on transforming India’s border villages, a cornerstone for securing its sovereignty and countering the expansive territorial claims made by China – brunt of which is been borne by the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh since decades.

“Border villages with sparse population, limited connectivity and infrastructure often get left out from the development gains. Such villages on the northern border will be covered under the new Vibrant Villages Programme.” – asserted the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The activities will include the construction of village infrastructure, housing, tourist centres, road connectivity, provisioning of decentralized renewable energy, direct to home access for Doordarshan and educational channels, and support for livelihood generation.

However, for proper functioning of these activities, additional funding will also be provided.

“Existing schemes will be converged. We will define their outcomes and monitor them on a constant basis.” – further added Sitharaman.

Meanwhile, development along border villages stood to be crucial steps for ensuring to build better livelihood opportunities for the citizens living along these regions.

Its worthy to note that earlier the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu asserted that state government has submitted a Rs 4,000-crore proposal to the Union Home Ministry, with an intent to help state government build infrastructures along all border villages. This decision was undertaken to forward comprehensive projects for developing infrastructures along borderlands.