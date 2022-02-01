Union Budget 2022-23 : Northeast India Attains Rs 1500 Crores For Developmental Initiatives

NET Web Desk

In an effort to enhance employment opportunities and enable livelihood activities for Northeastern youths, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new scheme ‘Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North-East’ (PM-DevINE), while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

This scheme will be implemented through the North Eastern Council (NEC) for funding infrastructure, in the spirit of PM GatiShakti and social development projects.

According to reports, an initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore will be made for the new scheme, with an aim to fill the gaps along various sectors.

As per the Union Finance Ministry, the initial list of projects to be funded under the Scheme incorporates – Establishment of Dedicated Services for the Management of Paediatric and Adult Haemotolymphoid Cancers in North East India, Guwahati (Multi-State), NECTAR Livelihood Improvement Project (Multi-State), Promoting Scientific Organic Agriculture in North East Indian (Multi-State), Construction of Aizawl By-pass on Western Side, Gap funding for Passenger Ropeway system for Pelling to Sanga-Choeling in West Sikkim, Gap funding for Eco-friendly Ropeway (Cable Car) from Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga in South Sikkim, Pilot Project for Construction of Bamboo Link Road at Different Locations in Various Districts in the State of Mizoram among others.