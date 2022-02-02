Arunachal Pradesh : Football Icon – Bhaichung Bhutia Visits Ziro Valley, Promotes Homestays

NET Web Desk

In view of the rapid-growing tourist footfall depicted through its pristine natural beauty & picturesque traditions, the northeastern regions are immensely focusing on tourism, considered as one of the major source of revenue & employment. Responding to its escalating significance, the football icon and Chairman of Northeast Leaders Connect – Bhaichung Bhutia visited the splendid Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh during the 3rd Home Stay Conference, with an intent to promote the hilly tract and homestays.

This initiative has been undertaken to encourage rural tourism – a sector which has suffered a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby affecting livelihood of thousands while also denting the state’s revenue collections.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu has also expressed his happiness for the same. “Delighted to see former Indian football Captain & Chairman @NortheastLC Shri @bhaichung15 ji visiting Ziro and promoting home stay. With its unique cultural, hospitality & natural beauty, Ziro has made its presence in international tourism map.” – he wrote.