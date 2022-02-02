Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 2000 Crores For Improving Rural Infrastructure & Upgrading Crucial Stretches

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to develop the rural infrastructure and upgrade crucial stretches, the Assam Government today approved a financial amount of Rs 2000 Crores, as informed by a press release.

During a cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati, the state cabinet has also approved Rs 958 Crores to upgrade 114 road-cum-embankments and constructions of 6 rural bridges in Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara-Mankachar & Tinsukia districts.

At the #AssamCabinet meeting held today, we took several decisions pertaining to providing land to the underprivileged, improving road infrastructure, funds for land acquisition for Jorhat Airport expansion & construction of Tamulpur Medical College, among others. pic.twitter.com/wGWgInKtzn — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2022

Besides, for upgrading vital roads, an amount of Rs 1,031 Crores have been approved. These stretches include –

1. Kokrajhar to Rupsi-Airport Road

2. Gohpur-Dholpur road via Ghagrabasti Road from Kokchabari to Hawajan

3. Dirakgate to Penegree road from Dirakgate to Bijulibon

4. Rowta to Misamari road (Rowta to Kanakata section)

5. Rowta to Misamari road (Kanakata to Phulogori section)

The cabinet has also approved Rs 450 Crores for constructing a new Medical College and Hospital in Tamulpur district.

Meanwhile, some of the other key decisions incorporate of – Settlement of land to 103 financially weak families of Mariani town via realization of premium on a par with Guwahati Metropolitan Area; State Election Commission will hold elections in Silchar Municipality as a Municipal Corporation after delimitation; Cachar DC must submit proposal for expansion and delimitation at the earliest; Review of ‘Assam Rules of Executive Business-1968’ for improving administrative efficiency and governance.