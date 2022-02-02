Assam Government Constitutes Committee To Finalize ‘State Emblem’ 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to finalize state emblem – a distinctive sign for signifying and visually representing the northeastern state of Assam, the state cabinet today approved the formation of a committee, which will be headed by the state Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

Its worthy to note that currently, the state government uses the national emblem of India with the words “Axom Sorkar” above and “Government of Assam” below.



This decision was undertaken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to develop the rural infrastructure and upgrade crucial stretches, the Assam Government today approved a financial amount of Rs 2000 Crores. The state cabinet has also approved Rs 958 Crores to upgrade 114 road-cum-embankments and constructions of 6 rural bridges in Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara-Mankachar & Tinsukia districts.