Atleast 23 Scribes & Media Organizations Attacked Across Assam, Manipur & Tripura In 2021 : RRAG Report

NET Web Desk

Ending violence against journalists stood to be one of the most pressing issues to guarantee freedom of expression and access to information for all citizens. Responding to this escalating figure, the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) has released a report titled – India Press Freedom Report 2021 mentioning that atleast 23 journalists from Tripura, Assam and Manipur have been subjected to countless threats in 2021.

According to the report, as many as 15 journalists & media organizations from Tripura came under attack by miscreants. While 5 & 3 such cases have been reported from Assam & Manipur respectively.

“The highest number of journalists or media organisations targeted was in J&K (25), followed by Uttar Pradesh (23), Madhya Pradesh (16), Tripura (15), Delhi (8), Bihar (6), Assam (5), Haryana and Maharashtra (4 each), Goa and Manipur (3 each), Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (2 each), and Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Kerala (1 each),” the report stated.

“The widespread attacks on the press freedom from J&K to Tripura are an indicator of the continuing deterioration of civic space in the country. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, is an affirmation of the government’s intent to crack down on media freedom,” RRAG director Suhas Chakma said.

“The spotlight on attacks against media freedom during 2021 remained on Jammu and Kashmir. Out of the 17 journalists arrested in the country, J&K reported the highest cases of arrest/detention with five journalists; followed by Delhi (3); Maharashtra, Manipur and Tripura (2 each); and Assam, Chhattisgarh and Haryana (1 each).” – further added Chakma.