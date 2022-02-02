COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 246 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 62,656

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 246 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 62656, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll has now rised to 288 after 1 new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 75 active cases, West Kameng – 25, Namsai (6), Papumpare (11), Changlang (9), Lower Subansiri with 218 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 1 cases, Tirap (5), Tawang (10), Lohit – 4 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2497 active cases, while 583 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 59871. The recovery rate now stands at 95.55% per cent.