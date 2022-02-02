COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 2573 New Cases; 27.90% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 2573 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 27.90%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 15338. While, a total of 1,77,595 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 615 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 8137 samples were tested on February 01, 2022, out of which 1134 samples belonged to males, while 1439 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 1325 belonged to symptomatic patients, 1248 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,61,642. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 680 (34.12%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 119 (39.02%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1755 (25.64%) & 19 (23.75%) positive cases respectively.