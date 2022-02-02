Lt Gen RP Kalita Takes Over As General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Of Eastern Command

Lt Gen RP Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM took over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of prestigious Eastern Command on Tuesday.

He assumed office after paying homage to the martyrs at Vijay Smarak followed by guard of honour at Garrison Battalion Parade Ground. Prior to this, he was Director General Manpower Planning & Personnel Services in IHQ of MoD (Army), New Delhi. The General was commissioned into 9 KUMAON in 1984 and has extensive operational experience in Sri Lanka, Jammu & Kashmir and Northeast.

He commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Kashmir, a Mountain Brigade and an Infantry Division actively engaged in Counter Insurgency Operations in Jammu & Kashmir and strategically important Corps in North East.

Lt Gen RP Kalita has rich experience by virtue of serving in varied staff appointments to include key appointments in Military Secretary’s Branch, Operational Logistics Directorate, Adjutant General’s Branch in IHQ of MoD (Army). He also served as Colonel GS of a Division and BGS (Ops) of a Corps in a highly active Counter Insurgency environment.

An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command, National Defence College, he served twice in the United Nations as a Military Observer in Sierra Leone and Chief Operations Officer in Sudan. For his illustrious contribution to the Nation, he has also been conferred with Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishist Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishist Seva Medal, Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card & GOC-in-C Easter Command Commendation Card.