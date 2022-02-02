Manipur Assembly Polls : Congress Releases 2nd List Of Candidates 

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the forthcoming Manipur Assembly polls, the Indian National Congress (INC) party has released its 2nd list of candidates.

According to a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday, a total of 10 candidates have been mentioned in the 2nd list.

Signed by the General Secretary & CEC In-charge – Mukul Wasnik, the list includes – Hijam Nutanchandra Singh, Moirangthem Momo Singh, Ningombam Helendro Singh, Ningthoujam Biren Singh, Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh, Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh, Badrur Rahman, Dr. Jangkhopao Haokip, N. Kipgen, H. Mangchinkhup Palte.

On January 22, the party released its first list of 40 candidates.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Sevadal informed the same, “The second list of INC candidates for the up coming Manipur general election 2022”.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.