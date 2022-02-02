Manipur Assembly Polls : Congress Releases 3rd List Of Candidates

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the forthcoming Manipur Assembly polls, the Indian National Congress (INC) party today released its 3rd list of candidates.

According to a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday, a total of 4 candidates have been mentioned in the 3rd list.

Signed by the General Secretary & CEC In-charge – Mukul Wasnik, the list includes – Aribam Pramodini Devi, Rajkumar Priyobarta Singh, Birla Haobijam, Wairok Morung Makunga.

Taking to Twitter, INC Manipur informed the same, “Congratulations to the selected candidates. We wish them best of luck for the fight ahead.”

Congratulations to the selected candidates. We wish them best of luck for the fight ahead. pic.twitter.com/7Rd3IE6kpC — INC Manipur (@INCManipur) February 2, 2022

On Tuesday, the party has released its 2nd list incorporating of 10 candidates.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.