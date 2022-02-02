Manipur Assembly Polls : NPF Awards Tickets To 10 Candidates In Kohima

NET/UT News Desk

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Wednesday awarded party ticket for the upcoming 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly 2022 polls to 10 candidates in a ticket distribution ceremony held at NPF Central office, Kohima Nagaland.

NPF will contest on 10 Assembly Constituencies in the ensuing 2022 Manipur polls.

The party, as per the last Working Committee meeting held on January 31, submitted recommendations to the the NPF Central Office by the Ticket Selection Committee and awarded tickets to 10 shortlisted candidates, approved by the party’s president, Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu and secretary general, Achumbemo Kikon.

The 10 NPF candidates to whom the ticket has been awarded to are :

1. 41-Chandel (ST) AC, Langhu Paulhring Anal

2. 42-Tengnoupal (ST) AC, D Korungthang Maring

3. 43-Phungyar (ST) AC, Leishiyo Keishing

4. 44-Ukhrul (ST) AC, Ram Muivah

5. 45-Chingai (ST) AC, Khashim Vashum

6. 47-Karong (ST) AC, Khoho Siile Antony

7. 48-Mao (ST) AC, Losii Dikho

8. 49-Tadubi (ST) AC, Francis Ngajokpa

9. 52-Tamei (ST) AC, Awangbow Newmai

10. 53-Tamenglong (ST) AC, Khangthuanang Panmei

It may be mentioned that ahead of the upcoming State general election, Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu, president, NPF Central Office headquarters, Kohima had appointed Samuel Risom, Working president Central NPF incharge of Manipur State Unit as the “Chairman of the Election Committee” on January 10.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/npf-awards-ticket-to-10-candidates-from-manipur-hill-districts-manipur-2022-polls/)