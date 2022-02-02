Meghalaya Government Open For Peace Talks With HNLC, But Won’t Be Conditional : CM Sangma

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to put an end into frequent explosive incidents, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday apprised that state government is open for peace talks with the banned militant outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), but it won’t be subjected to any.

He further asserted that state government is undertaking appropriate measures to curb the recruitment of youth along any proscribed organization.

“In the initial stages, attempts were made to communicate with the outfit through the Government of India and also through other agencies, but conditions were not acceptable. So, we are open for peace talks but the same would not be subjected to any conditions.” – added the Meghalaya CM.

The conditions referred were clearly referring to the Standstill agreement and the Instrument of Accession.

Its worthy to note that the banned militant outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility for the massive IED explosion that occurred at Shillong’s Police Bazar on Sunday evening.