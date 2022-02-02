Nagaland : Chief Secretary Launches Official Website Of NEP – The Lighthouse (NECTAR) Project

NET/UT News Desk

The Nagaland Education Project – The Lighthouse (NECTAR) official project website (http://www.nagalandeduproject.com) was launched on January 31.

J Alam IAS, Chief Secretary & Chairman of the Project Steering Committee (PSC) launched the website in the presence of Kevileno Angami, Special Secretary, School Education Department & Vice Chairperson PSC, Shanavas C IAS, Principal Director, School Education Department.

The launching of the website was graced by the presence of several dignitaries including the Member Secretary PSC, HODs from NBSE, SCERT, DSE, Samagra Shiksha, Rural Development Department, PHED, Agri. Department Social Welfare Department, Finance Department who are all members of the PSC, members of Project Management Unit and Project Management Consultants.

The website aims to foster communication with various stakeholders and the public involved in the project directly or indirectly.

http://www.nagalandeduproject.com will serve as a medium for communication related to disclosure of all publicly available project documents, project updates, project announcements, news and messages, grievance redressal, etc.

The Department of School Education urges every individual and organization to make use of this platform to understand about the project, and to give various suggestions, feedback, comments, etc. to make the project a success in Nagaland.

NECTAR project is designed as the first targeted initiative in the State that can pioneer instructional leadership. It will re-orient the education system from a focus on inputs towards a focus on learning outcomes and will provide a model for developing teachers as instructional leaders.

The project expects to enhance the systemic transformation in Nagaland’s teaching cadre, enhance the governance and management of its schools, and boost students’ learning outcomes. The focus of the project on technology-led transformation of governance systems may serve as a model template for the rest of the country.

The project components are expected to pilot several innovations in teacher management, community accountability, and improving classroom transactions. The project will develop and implement innovative models for technology integration, decentralized management of education systems, and community driven accountability mechanisms.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/chief-secretary-launches-official-website-of-nep-the-lighthouse-nectar/)