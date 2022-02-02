Sikkim : 17 Mountain Division GOC Calls-On CM Golay; Discusses Infrastructural Progress Along Border Regions

The 17 Mountain Division GOC, Major General Gambhir Singh (AVSM) today called-on the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang-Golay at his official residence in Mintokgang, for discussing about various infrastructural and connectivity progress undertaken across the border regions.

During the meeting, Golay apprised on the issue of 172 labourers working on a contract basis under the 17-Mountain Division to which the Major General assured to look into the issue positively for their continuation in the service.

He also illuminated the decision undertaken by the state government for providing jobs to widows of the Sikkim Scouts Troops of (C & D) group in case if their spouse dies in frontier duty. A notification in this regard for appointing the widows having the local COI is being considered.

According to IPR report, the Sikkim CM further reiterated that national security is the priority and should not compromise on the security regard, which will provide tranquillity and development in the state. The ‘Nation first’ slogan given by the Prime Minister is the most appropriate and need of the hour, stated the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also assured to provide every support to the Army for guarding and securing the border areas that fall under Sikkim state.

Meanwhile, the Major General also applauded the support provided by the State Government under the leadership of the Chief Minister, and acknowledged the guidance forwarded to the army in all the issues relating to the border areas.

He also thanked the Government of India for developing the border areas by providing the Border Area Development Programme (BADP). Besides, the New Vibrant Villages Programme was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union budget 2022-23. The scheme is meant to improve the infrastructure and connectivity in the border villages of north India with a sparse population.