Tripura Cabinet Approves 40 Assistant Professors In 22 Degree Colleges

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 02, 2022 : Tripura cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of 40 more assistant professors for general degree colleges in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Education minister Ratanlal Nath said that “The council of ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday afternoon gave approval to appoint 40 more APs for 22 general degree colleges in Tripura”.

Earlier in January, Nath said “Tripura Public Service Commission has recruited 36 assistant professors (APs) and appointed them under the Higher Education department on a regular mode. The department is trying to issue their posting order within February 15 next”.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of 22 assistant professors of Kokborok subject for degree colleges. These posts will be filled through TPSC, he said.

He said, a list of 57 lecturer posts for technical colleges in the state has been obtained from TPSC and offers will be issued in their name soon.

The Education Minister hoped that there would be no shortage of teachers in the technical colleges if these 57 lecturers were appointed.

He further added that 395 more Assistant Professor posts have been sent to the Finance department for the purpose of imparting quality education in the degree colleges of the state and to alleviate the shortage of teachers.

Apart from this, the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday has given approval for the opening of all the hostels run by the school education department from February 02. All the hostels in the state were completely closed due to the COVID pandemic.

He also claimed that out of 22 degree colleges in the state, 20 colleges have been brought under NAAC. A project called Lakshya has been launched for coaching exams like IAS, IPS, IFS etc. National Forensic Science University has been established in the state. Initiatives will also be taken to set up a National Law University in the state in the coming days.

The education minister further said that an initiative has been taken to launch an English medium college in the state from July next academic year. In addition, the state government has implemented many decisions in the field of education in the last 4 years.