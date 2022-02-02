Tripura Government Sanctions Rs 40 Crores For Establishing Museum At Pushpabanta Palace 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 02, 2022 : The Central Government had sanctioned a financial amount worth Rs 40.13 crores to set-up a National Level Museum and Art Centre at Pushpabanta Palace in Agartala.

Currently known as the Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Center, this palace was previously utilized as official house of the Governor.

The state Tourism ministry on Wednesday expressed deep gratitude to the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy for approval and sanctioning of Rs 40.13 crore for a new Museum namely “Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Center (Pushpabanta Palace)”

“State Govt is committed to preserving the rich cultural heritage and the immense contribution of the royal dynasty. It will also showcase the rich heritage of all the North Eastern States, South East Asian fine Arts, contemporary photography along with National and International Archives. Fully climate controlled & CCTV monitored, the museum will have Digital components making it one among the few in the country with realistic digital experiences” – wrote the state Tourism ministry on social media.

Its worthy to note that the palace was built by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Debbarman in 1917, and Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore resided in this palace for multiple times during his Tripura visits. During his stay here, he penned-down several poems and songs. This palace was utilized as Tripura Governor House until the Governor shifted to the new Raj Bhawan in April 2018. Tathagata Roy was the last Governor to use this palace.