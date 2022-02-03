BJP Sikkim Unit Constitutes High-Level Committees To Resolve Long-Pending Demands

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim Unit has constituted a three high-level committees on the long pending demands of the state. The committees were formed on the direction of the central high command in a meeting of the party held today at its Singtam office which was chaired by BJP Sikkim president, DB Chauhan, a BJP press release informs.

The committee on Assembly seat reservation issue for Limboo-Tamang has BJP MLAs, NK Subba, Farwanti Tamang, DT Lepcha, KS Lepcha and senior party leaders, Sonam Topgay Tamang, SB Subba and Krishna Subba.

The committee for tribal status for 12 left-out communities has BJP MLAs, DR Thapa, KB Rai, Rajkumari Thapa, BJP State general secretary, Sudip Pradhan, Bharat Dulal, vice presidents, SB Karki, Arjun Rai, RT Lepcha, spokesperson, Dr Raju Giri, district presidents, Bhanu Dahal, CL Gurung along with Laxmi Luitel, Bhupendra Giri and Kumar Rai.

The committee on the issue of bringing Karmapa Orgyen Trinley Dorje to Sikkim has MLAs, Ugen

Gyatso Bhutia, Sonam Venchungpa, TT Bhutia, Pintso Namgyal Bhutia, YT Lepcha along with Mahila Morcha president, Karma Chuki Bhutia and member Gyamtso Paljor.

The meeting decided that these three committees will work towards resolving the issues with the centre. Earlier, the gathering attended the video conference of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi wherein he addressed BJP workers across the country on working towards making India a self-reliant economy.