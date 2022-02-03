COVID-19 Infected Truck Helper From Punjab Found Hanging In Tripura

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, a 33-yrs-old COVID-19 infected truck helper identified as Balbinder Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Pathankot was found hanging at a Covid waiting centre in North Tripura district, as informed by cops on Thursday.

According to PTI report, on Tuesday night, truck driver Tarsem Singh, aged 48-yrs-old, and his assistant Balbinder Singh arrived at the Churaibari check gate, Tripura’s entry point. However, due to the restrictions imposed on passengers entering the northeastern state, both individuals went to get themselves tested at the Churaibari Sales Tax Complex on the same night.

Although Tarsem tested negative, Balbinder was found to be COVID-19 infected and was moved to a designated room before being sent to a quarantine centre in Panisagar, where his body was discovered hanging from a window.

In response, a team from Churaibari police station rushed to the scene and recovered the body while adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols.

“Prima facie it appears, Balbinder Singh, a COVID-19 positive patient, committed suicide inside the room out of scare by using the tracksuit he wore. A case of unnatural death has been registered for investigation to ascertain what could lead to the death of a Corona patient,” said Officer in Charge (OC) of Churaibari police station, Bibash Ranjan Das on Thursday.