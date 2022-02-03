COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 237 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 62,893

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 237 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 62893, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll has now rised to 290 after 2 new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 56 active cases, West Kameng – 15, Namsai (17), Papumpare (2), Changlang (4), Lower Subansiri with 46 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 13 cases, Tirap (1), Tawang (14), Lohit – 13 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2375 active cases, while 357 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 60228. The recovery rate now stands at 95.76% per cent.