Manipur Assembly Polls : NPP Releases Final List Of Candidates 

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the forthcoming Manipur Assembly polls, the National People’s Party (NPP) party today released its final list of candidates.

According to a press release issued by the National People’s Party (NPP) on Thursday, a total of 10 candidates have been mentioned in the final list.

Signed by the Chairman of Election Management Committee, NPP and approved by the party’s National President & Chairman of Central Election Committee – Conrad Sangma, the list includes – Sapam Kangleipal Meitei, Yumkham Erabot Singh, M. Asnikumar Singh, M. Rameshwor Singh, Makakmayum Abbas Khan, T. Zangkhomang Haokip, Ningam Chamroy, Seikholal Haokip, Thangthatling Sinate, Th. Thangzalian.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.