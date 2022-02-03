Manipur CM Slams Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Manipur Leaders Made To Take-Off Shoes’ Remark

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark about a Manipuri delegation being asked to remove their shoes before entering the residence of Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote, “It’s an aged old tradition in Manipuri culture to remove our shoes while we enter somebody’s house. Those lapdogs spreading it to be some form of insult are oblivious to Manipuri culture. Mr Rahul Gandhi may kindly take note of some Manipuri culture before speaking about Manipur.”

He also shared a one-minute long video of the former Congress President’s speech from the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.