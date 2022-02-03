Meghalaya Government To Resume Offline Classes From Class VI-XII

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Education Department has opted to restart offline sessions from 6-12, subject to parental approval, in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the “Omicron” worry, which have heightened tensions among medical fraternities.

According to the state Education Minister – Lahkmen Rymbui, “an order has been issued for reopening schools from class VI and above.”

However, online classes for students of Class 1-5 will continue in Shillong & Shillong Urban Agglomeration until further notice, as informed by the government.

The teaching hours have been reduced to 3-4 hours per day and alternate day’s routine has been recommended. Meanwhile, no cultural gathering & sports events will be permitted.

A blended mode of online and offline classes will function as an option.

Besides, a Task Force Committee headed by the deputy commissioner may be constituted to monitor the resumption and safe operations of schools, the notification said.

It will review the COVID-19 scenario and the feasibility of school reopening.