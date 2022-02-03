Mizoram : Contraband Substances Worth Over Rs 60 Lakhs Seized During January 2022

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram has seized a large stash of contraband substances during the month of January 2022.

If official reports are taken into account, during the month of January this year, atleast 7,808 litres of locally made liquors were seized by security forces; Brewed liquor- 2,795 tins; IMFL (750 ml) incorporating of – 1487 Bottles; IMFL (375 ml)- 147 Bottles; Beer (500ml)- 1512 Cans; Beer (300ml)- 104 Cans; Heroin- Gram 818; Ganja/ Weed- 2.719 Kgs; Methamphetamine 203 grams; Alprazolam 40 Tablets; and Tramadol 10 Tablets.

Meanwhile, on the evening of February 1, 2022, an accused identified as – Lalmuansanga Guite (29), a resident of Thuampui in Aizawl was apprehended by security forces, while 23 grams of Heroin No.4 was seized from his possession.

On February 2, 2022, another accused identified as – Lalnunpuia, a resident of Tahan District in Myanmar was held with 165 grams of Heroin No. 4.

Furthermore, a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.