Mizoram : Over 400 Myanmar Nationals Currently Residing In Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

After the fresh clash between Myanmar military and pro-democracy movement in Chin state, Mizoram has been witnessing refugee waves across various parts of its districts. In an attempt to review the total figure of refugee influx, the High Level Committee on Myanmar Refugees, Aizawl district level committee held a meeting today at SP Aizawl Conference Hall with Aizawl DC Dr. Lalhriatzuali Ralte.

This meeting decided to look after the survey of Myanmar nationals within the district, processing of identification, providing their basic amenities, health and education and also stressed upon the significance of constructing more relief camps for the refugees.

Currently, Aizawl district houses around 480 Myanmarese at 4 refugee camps – Synod Revival Camping Centre; Sports Council Centre at Mualpui, Sairang and Sihhmui localities.

Besides these, there are around 5000 Myanmarese nationals residing in various localities of Aizawl.