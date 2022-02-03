Nagaland : 8-Yrs-Old Musician Selected As ‘Student Advisor For A Day’

NET Web Desk

The Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), Nagaland has launched a unique initiative to nurture the next generation of musicians in an effort to encourage musicians from across the northeastern state of Nagaland.

According to the initiative undertaken by TaFMA, an 8-yrs-old musician from Dimapur – Jentijung Tirshana Aier has been selected as the first-ever ‘student advisor for a day’. However, after resuming office for a day on January 4 – Tirshana will also call-on the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio.

Taking to Twitter, the Associate Vice-President, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) & Advisor to CM, Abu Metha wrote, “Congratulations to Ms. Jentijung Tirshana Aier, who will be Student Advisor of the Day at TAFMA. A fantastic initiative that will inspire so many others and will become a life changing experience for the young leader. Best wishes to her and well done”

On February 4, Aier will call-on the CM at 9 AM after which she will head to the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music and Arts (RCEMPA) at Jotsoma and will meet with officials and staff, and take a tour of the TaFMA facilities.

She will then visit the D’ Operatus Music School in Kohima. At 2:00 PM, the student advisor of the day will inaugurate ‘I love Nagaland’ Children Art exhibition at the Gallery of Contemporary Arts (GoCA). Later, the young musician will interact with musicians and artists.

Meanwhile, the day will conclude after Aier addresses the Music and Arts fraternity across the state through a live streaming platform.