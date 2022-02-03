Nagaland : NBSE To Hold Class 10 & 12 Examinations In March Through Offline Mode

NET Web Desk

In wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the “Omicron” worry, which have heightened tensions among medical fraternities, the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has decided to conduct the Class 10 & 12 examinations in March through offline mode.

According to an official notification, the board examinations will be conducted by observing all COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government.

“High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam will be conducted from March 9 to 22 while Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam from March 8 to March 31.” – the notification further reads.

The board also informed that school-based Class 11 Promotion Examination 2022 will also be conducted in offline mode from April 1 to April 23, examination routines for which have been uploaded in its portal (http://www.nbsenl.edu.in).

Meanwhile, suitable one-time arrangements will be made for the students who are unable to appear for the examinations on account of being tested positive for COVID-19 or who are symptomatic. The board has directed the heads of institutions to share concerned information with their students.