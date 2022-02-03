Tripura: CM Unveiled Foundation Stone Of Third Border Haat, Fourth To Come At Dharmanagar

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb in presence of Bangladesh Commerce minister Tipu Munshi unveiled foundation stone of new border haat at Kamalpur, Dhalai district on Thursday.

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 3, 2022: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday unveiled the foundation stone of the third Indo-Bangla border haat at Kamalpur under the Dhalai district. The other two border haats are located at Sepahijala district’s Kamalasagar and South Tripura district’s Srinagar.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Bangladesh’s Commerce minister Tipu Munshi, Tripura Industry and Commerce minister Manoj Kanti Deb, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, and Bangladesh MP Md. Abdus Shahid.

At this unveiling ceremony, Deb expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Pm Sheikh Hasina for their significant role in setting up of such business centres in Tripura.

The Chief Minister said “This unveiling of the foundation stone for third border haat will strengthen the long-established friendship between India and Bangladesh. I thank PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for their efforts to make these projects see the light of dawn”.

“Bangladesh and India are progressing with strong cultural and trade relations. Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rehman’s bequest is being successfully carried forward by her daughter and present Prime Minister of Bangladesh”, he added.

Deb also said that the government is mulling to set up a total of eight Border Haats in Tripura and proposals have been placed before the concerned ministry for approval.

He said “Proposal for eight border haats across the state have been placed. Two of them are running full-fledged manner while another one will be set up here in Kamalpur. I am hopeful that this haat will start functioning from this year.”

“Recently, Tripura government have also received consent for another border haat at Dharmanagar and it is expected to start from this year. These trading centres will definitely take business relations between the countries to new frontiers”, Deb told reporters.

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, on the other hand, extended full support and said, “Relations between India and Bangladesh are good and we are trying to make it better. With these efforts of improving the trade relations, both countries will come closer and will be equally benefited.”

It is worthy to mention here that the border haat will spread to 75 square meters and can accommodate 100 vendors on each side.