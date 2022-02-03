Tripura : Mandatory Testing Suspended For Visitors Having Negative RT-PCR & Fully-Vaccinated Certificate

NET Web Desk

In a major relaxation, the Tripura Government has asserted that visitors having a valid COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report, conducted within 72 hours prior to travel, or a fully-vaccination certificate will no longer need to undergo mandatory testing upon arrival in the state.

Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases, this decision was announced just two days after the state government relaxed night curfew timings. However, if a visitor fails to produce such documents, they must undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing upon arrival.

Its worthy to note that earlier, the state government mentioned that passengers were required to undergo compulsory testing at airports, railway stations, bus terminals, international immigration check posts, etc.