Tripura : Mandatory Testing Suspended For Visitors Having Negative RT-PCR & Fully-Vaccinated Certificate

- NET Web Desk
In a major relaxation, the Tripura Government has asserted that visitors having a valid COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report, conducted within 72 hours prior to travel, or a fully-vaccination certificate will no longer need to undergo mandatory testing upon arrival in the state.
Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases, this decision was announced just two days after the state government relaxed night curfew timings. However, if a visitor fails to produce such documents, they must undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing upon arrival.
Its worthy to note that earlier, the state government mentioned that passengers were required to undergo compulsory testing at airports, railway stations, bus terminals, international immigration check posts, etc.
“All domestic incoming passengers in the state through MBB Airport, Churaibari Checkpost and Railway stations will have to produce negative test report for Covid-19 done by RT-PCR of 72 hours prior to journey or double vaccination certificate of Covid-19 for entry into the State. If any passenger fails to produce the above mentioned documents than he/she will have to undergo Covid-19 test at the entry point.” – the notification further reads.
The northeastern state of Tripura has reported 90 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while eight people have succumbed to the infection.