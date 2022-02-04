AITC Tripura Convenor Castigates BJP-Led Government; Calls-For Mass Deputation On February 9

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) state convenor – Subal Bhowmik on Friday alleged that the Tripura Government led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has multiple failures.

Addressing the mediapersons at TMC’s camp office here in Agartala on Friday, “Trinamool Congress will begin block-level mass deputation next week to raise the issues of corruption in the state and demand aid for informal workers among other things.”

He stressed the need for a robust expansion and implementation of social schemes to support people of the state affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AITC state leader also demanded aid for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) labourers, hawkers, transport and domestic workers, and others involved with the unorganized sector.

He also asked for regularization of around 18,000 ASHA employees and Anganwadi workers whose contractual jobs often put them in a vulnerable position.

The AITC state convenor also raised allegations about the massive corruption in the various administrative departments of the state.

Bhowmik further alleged that Tripura administration had failed to maintain a consistent supply of insecticide, fertilizers and seeds along with distributing poor quality material and ration. He called upon the government to take strict action against the culprits responsible for this lapse.

In order to raise these issues, AITC Tripura will also hit the roads and send mass deputation commencing from February 9 next across every block to protest the unbridled corruption of the BJP government in the state.