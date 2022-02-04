Arunachal Pradesh : Para-Shuttler Biri Takar To Represent India At ‘Spanish Para Badminton International-II’ Competition

NET Web Desk

In a major feat, a para shuttler – Biri Takar from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is gearing-up to represent India at the International Para Badminton Championship, slated to be held in Zabalgana, Spain from February 27 to March 6.

Aged 21-yrs-old, Takar has become the first-ever para athlete from the frontier state to represent India at a global sports platform. A native of Rakso village in Kra Daadi district, Takar is among the 42 athletes chosen by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to compete at the Spanish Para Badminton International-II.

Currently undergoing training in Gopichand Academy at Hyderabad, (Andhra Pradesh), Takar has qualified for the international event during the 4th National Para Badminton championship-2021 held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha in December 2021.

According to the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) General Secretary – Techi Sonu asserted that the association does not have adequate fund to book flight tickets for Takar.

Therefore, Sonu appealed to the CM Pema Khandu, and Sports & Youth Affairs minister Mama Natung to help in the matter.

As per the schedule, Takar has to reach New Delhi on February 23, and will be departing on February 25 to Spain along with the remaining athletes and PCI official members.