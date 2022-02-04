Assam CM Rolls-Out ‘Micro-Finance Loan Waiver Scheme’ In Tinsukia 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to support women, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today rolled-out the ‘Micro-Finance Loan Waiver Scheme’ at Tinsukia.

According to reports, over 20 lakhs women will be benefitted with the concerned scheme. Addressing the gathering, CM Sarma asserted that maximum amount which would be provided to borrowers is Rs 25,000.

He also appealed the beneficiaries to effectively utilize the financial incentive & strengthen their business ventures.

During the event, Sarma distributed cheques to 5000 women beneficiaries for maintaining a good credit discipline. Altogether 22,674 women from Tinsukia will get relief under the scheme, while the remaining 17,674 beneficiaries will receive the cheques at different block offices.

Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote, “Distributed cheques to 5000 women beneficiaries under MFI Scheme to incentivise them to maintain good credit discipline. Altogether 22,674 women from Tinsukia will get relief under the scheme. Remaining 17,674 bebeficieries will be given cheques at different block offices.”