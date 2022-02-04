CM Khandu Re-Elected As President Of ‘Arunachal Pradesh Football Association’

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) has re-elected Chief Minister Pema Khandu as its President for the next four years, according to an announcement made at the organization’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday in Tawang.

Responding to the same, Khandu has extended his gratitude towards the body’s members, representatives of various district football associations (DFAs), and asserted that it would be his privilege to lead the body and contribute towards the development of football and other sports across the north eastern state.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote, “It’s a privilege to lead Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA). Gratitude to members of APFA & District Football Associations for re-electing me as APFA President in AGM cum election today at Tawang. My endeavor always to contribute in development of football in State.”

It’s a privilege to lead Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA). Gratitude to members of APFA & District Football Associations for re-electing me as APFA President in AGM cum election today at Tawang. My endeavor always to contribute in development of football in State. pic.twitter.com/MdAUOHxxEr — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 3, 2022

“You must understand that as chief minister of the state, I will not be physically available for all decisions and events of the Association. But whenever my personal intervention as president of APFA is needed I will be there,” he said.

He admitted that government assistance in the form of grants or funds would be insufficient because there are approximately 39 associations of various sports registered with the sports department.

“Instead of depending on the government for grants, APFA will associate with business houses and invite them to sponsor events or teams so that young footballers can be groomed while maintaining the popularity of football with the masses,” the chief minister said.

Mentioning further about APFA’s future objectives, the chief minister stated that his goal over the next four years would be to promote women’s football, nurture young talents, allocate one football ground to each DFA, and increase the Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament grant from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs. The concerned state-level football tournament is the only annual event held by APFA.

Besides, APFA would coordinate with all other sports associations, the Arunachal Olympic Association, the sports department and the State Sports Authority to take forward all sports and games activities in the state, he added.