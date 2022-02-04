COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 226 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 63,119

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 226 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 63119, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll has now rised to 291 after 1 new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 61 active cases, West Kameng – 16, Namsai (12), Papumpare (6), Changlang (7), Lower Subansiri with 31 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 4 cases, Tawang (13), Lohit – 20 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2196 active cases, while 404 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 60632. The recovery rate now stands at 96.06% per cent.